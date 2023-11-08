USDA discrimination settlement leads to $160 million for women farmers

Local farm owners highlight struggles and hopes amid new funding opportunities

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Women farmers are stepping into the limelight, amplifying their voices, and advocating for financial equity.

Persistent efforts by Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, to secure justice for women farmers have culminated in new funding opportunities aimed at rectifying historical discrimination.

Meeting House Farm in Scarborough is where you'll find the tenacious founder and operator, Emily Springer, who is leading a charge to redefine the role of women in farming.

"I definitely consider myself a farmer," Springer said.

They harness a harvest of herbs to create a range of products, all meticulously crafted in-house. However, the farm faces a paradoxical challenge – an overwhelming demand that currently surpasses their capacity because of financial constraints.

"Money is always a challenge," Springer said. "It's financially difficult, even when you are growing herbs, which tend to yield better returns per pound compared to vegetables for farmers."

The year 2000 marked a turning point when women farmers united in a class action lawsuit, filing a staggering 54,000 claims in the pursuit of justice.

Yet, a mere fraction, only 3,200 claims, were met with compensation.

The plight of these women reverberated with Pingree.

"We heard from women in the earlier lawsuit who said they were told that they can't borrow money if they don't have a husband or that women aren't strong enough to be farmers," Pingree said.

In a significant stride toward addressing the injustice, Pingree helped lead federal efforts to secure $160 million for women and Hispanic farmers who may have faced discrimination because of their gender, race, etc.

Springer's resilience embodies the unwavering spirit that characterizes women in agriculture.

"Sometimes a sideways look, like, really? I mean, I'm a little person, but I'm really strong, and yes, I can farm," she asserted with conviction. "I think women make amazing farmers. We're naturally nurturing, we're strong, and we love to get out here."

The USDA funding application deadline is set for Oct. 31.