Blueberry Hill Farm Field Day underway in Jonesboro

Farmers from across the state meet annually to share best agricultural practices.

Example video title will go here for this video

JONESBORO, Maine — In lieu of the start of blueberry harvest season in Maine, The University of Maine's Cooperative Extension hosted its annual Blueberry Hill Farm Field Day Thursday.

The all-day event is an opportunity for farmers to come together to learn best agricultural practices from researchers.

Demonstrations showed farmers options and alternatives when it comes battling weeds and insects by simulating how three different blueberry patches reacted to different pesticides.

Researchers also showed how tractor coverage coats the wild blueberries by using water reactant paper.

Though many come to blueberry field day to learn from educators, Dr. Lily Calderwood has seen another benefit.

“I think the best thing about [these] events is that farmers get to talk to other farmers because they learn the most from each other," Calderwood said.

Farmers also able to check in with vendors and nonprofits throughout the day.

John Gaddis of East Machias inherited his blueberry farm and has been coming to the field day for 18 years, always looking for new ways to approach problems.

“Weather. To much rain, too little rain, drought is a killer. Pollination can be a problem,” said Gaddis.