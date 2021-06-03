Agreement could free Robert Indiana's estate from lawsuit

The suit by the Morgan Art Foundation was filed the day before Indiana’s death on May 19, 2018, on Vinalhaven Island

ROCKLAND, Maine — A New York-based copyright holder that sued the late artist Robert Indiana a day before his death has reached a settlement with his estate and the foundation set up to transform the artist’s home into a museum.

As first reported by the Portland Press Herald, the settlement, disclosed this week, brings the legal wrangling over the estate of the artist known for his iconic “LOVE” series closer to an end.

The agreement, which has not been made public, would become effective in May upon settling of a final detail.