NATICK, Mass. — Police in Natick, Massachusetts are looking for the gunman who opened fire Tuesday morning inside a local hotel.

Mass. State Police responded to a call of an "active shooter" at a Natick hotel. They say the call came in around 3 a.m.

The hotel has been evacuated and police are saying at least one shot was fired.

They believe the gunman is still inside the building. They also say at least one person has minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.