NEWINGTON, N.H. —

Its a matter of Pride...Pride signs that is, which were promoting the June 22 Pride parade in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The parade is the main fundraiser for Seacoast Outright, an organization that supports LGBTQA youth in southern Maine and New Hampshire.

Patrick Patterson is a board member for Seacoast Outright and a Newington resident. Patterson says the issue all started with one sign, placed at the corner of Nimble Hill Road and Coleman Drive. It was up for a week or more but on June 19, just days before the Pride Parade, it was removed by a town official without any explanation as to why.

Patterson says neighbors reached out to him and with their help and permission he placed more signs on Nimble Hill Road, all on private property except two, not far from the Town Hall.

Patterson says just hours after the signs were put up -- they were gone. He saw a town employee driving a town truck removing the signs. When Patterson asked why, the town employee said he was simply doing what he had been told to do.

Patterson went to the Town Hall where he says he couldn't get a straight answer from town employees who were trying to decipher why the signs were not permissible. (Newington sign ordinance here) The town employees decided they needed to refer to the town lawyer and Patterson says he has not heard from them since.

Patterson says town officials including the Town Administrator Martha Roy told him he needed a permit for the signs. Patterson requested records for all the sign permits issued in Newington in the last year and says the town is selectively enforcing the ordinance.

“There have been signs put up promoting Seacoast Soccer League that have not been removed,” Patterson states. He says there was never a permit requested for those signs. He says other signs that clearly violate the town ordinance have also been allowed to stay standing.

Martha Roy declined to go on camera but did talk to NEWS CENTER Maine's Beth McEvoy on Monday, July 15. Roy says the reason the signs were not permissible is because they were promoting an off-premise event. Newington's sign ordinance, section 7 states that off-premise events are not allowed. An off-premise event defined in the ordinance says it "is the advertisement of an activity not conducted on the premises upon which such sign is situated.

Roy said she was not sure about the Seacoast Soccer signs and why they were allowed.

The ACLU of NH sent the town a letter on July 13, saying they wanted all the signs returned, which has been done, and stating that the town's ordinance is unconstitutional and restricts the freedom of speech.

Town Administrator Martha Roy says the 800 person town of Newington is a "welcoming community" and the issue with the signs is "unfortunate."

Some of the signs are back up in private yards with duct tape over the dates of the Pride Parade. Roy says that makes the signs permissible.

Patrick Patterson says if the town is going "to decipher which signs to pull they need to be consistent."

"It feels disrespectful for us. It feels disrespectful for a lot of people. It raises questions and feels disrespectful for people in the LBGTQA community," Patterson says.

Town officials say their lawyer is now working to respond to the letter. The town's three selectmen are expected to take up the issue in Monday night's meeting at the Town Hall. It is open to the public starting at 6 p.m.