BAR HARBOR, Maine — The driver invovled in the crash that killed three people on Saturday in Acadia National Park was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Court documents show Praneeth Manubolo had been drinking before getting behind the wheel of the car with three other people.

None of the victims were named in the court documents.

In a press release from the National Park Service, the vehicle rolled over on the one-way section of the Park Loop Road.

When emergency responders arrived, three of the four occupants of the car were found dead at the scene.

The fourth person was taken to the Mount Desert Island Hospital.

The Bar Harbor Police Department, Bar Harbor Fire Department, and Hancock County Sheriff Department were on scene.

The scene was reconstructed, and the one-way section of the Park Loop Road was closed until further notice.

The incident is under investigation by the National Park Service, the Bar Harbor Police, and the Hancock County Sheriff's office.

