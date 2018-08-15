If you lived in the Portland area in the 80’s through the early 90’s and were paying attention to the music scene, Peter Gallway is a name you would recognize. A singer-songwriter who draws on personal experience to create his music, Peter released over 25 albums and produced twice that. The stories he blends with his guitar, are often a reflection or reverie of times past, drawing the listener into his Tom Petty style singing, like a favorite uncle telling a tale. He sings about rural fairs, and small towns, the neighbor next door becoming legend, the Jacks & the Diane’s. This is how memories are made.

Peter left the pine tree state for the better part of two decades, but he has returned. He lives in the midcoast with his wife and is getting back into recording and playing music.

Peter Gallway & The Real Band are playing at St Lawrence Arts Center in Portland Maine on August 17, doors open at 7.

www.petergallway.com

