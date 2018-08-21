There are many memories associated with youth and summer in Maine. Bonfires & campfires as you roasted marsh mellows on the beach. Or maybe you watched the fireworks reflect in the open water from a boat in the middle of the night in the middle of Penobscot Bay. And of course, there’s the family road trip. The triumph & the tribulation feeling new neural pathways being formed as you see and smell new and nascent experience.

The September issue of Down East splays out a Route One road trip from Kittery to Fort Kent, stopping at all the roadside attractions along the way. From diners to breweries, the Brunswick head to the Four Corners Park in Madawaska. They’ve brought along some of the states best image makers too. It is all tucked inside the neat & glossy magazine that is on shelves now.

Down East managing editor stopped in to talk us through the magazine. What a pleasure it is.

https://downeast.com/

