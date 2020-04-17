PORTLAND, Maine — A nonprofit that provides pet food to the homeless and to veterans is struggling to meet new demand from people who are unemployed and facing mounting bills during the coronavirus pandemic.

Backpacks for Homeless Dogs is making a plea for donations of pet food, especially cat food and litter.

The nonprofit is seeing requests from people for pet food on its Facebook page.

The group is dropping off donations of pet food on the front steps of people's homes but is struggling to keep up.

Key sources of supplies from some pet food pantries and organizations have shut down during the pandemic.

With no income coming in, advocates say some people are choosing between feeding themselves and their pets.

"With no income coming in, they have to pinch every penny they have, and if someone can buy them a bag of cat food and litter, that's twenty dollars they don't have to spend and they can buy food," said Journey Ramsey, Founder Backpacks for Homeless Dogs.

