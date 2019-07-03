You must see to believe it - a moose walking around on the roof of a carport. It happened last week in British Columbia, Canada.

A resident of the city of Prince George caught the scene on video using her cell phone. She said her husband heard something strange when he parked his car ... then noticed the big animal above.

The moose apparently was lost and was looking for a way to get down.

No word on how the moose got up there in the first place. But it did get away. Police were called to the scene, but they couldn't find the moose once they arrived.

The woman who shot the video said it is common to see moose up close in residential areas of this province in western Canada.