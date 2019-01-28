A wild, caught-on-camera ride on the Mass. Turnpike ended with two men facing charges as they’re set to make an appearance in court for their apparent road rage confrontation.

An exclusive video obtained by NBC10 Boston and NECN shows an SUV driving a significant distance on the turnpike with a man on the hood. The vehicle travels at speeds up to 70 mph for about two to three miles before another motorist stepped in and stopped the madness at gunpoint.

Police say 37-year-old Mark Fitzgerald, of Ashland, and 65-year-old Richard Kamrowski, of Framingham, were involved in a minor side-swipe collision on the westbound lanes of the Mass. Pike in Weston on Friday.

Officials say Kamrowski stopped in the left lane to exchange documents with the other driver. Things between the two men escalated and Kamrowski allegedly reached into Fitzgerald’s vehicle and grabbed a water bottle before standing in front of his car. Fitzgerald then allegedly began to drive towards Kamrowski who subsequently jumped on the hood of Fitzgerald’s car.

Several motorists attempted to put a halt to the alleged road rage confrontation. One driver, who police say is a properly licensed gun owner, exited his car and ordered Fitzgerald out of his vehicle at gunpoint, putting an end to the wild ride.

Fitzgerald was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over age 60, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Kamrowski was charged with disorderly conduct and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

Both men were released on personal recognizance and are scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Waltham District Court.