ST. LOUIS — Fifty-six amateur players from across the nation will attempt to break a record while raising money for patients at Children’s Hospital.

The 82-hour non-stop game raises money for Siteman Kids. The funds will go towards building a MIBG (metaiodobenzylguanidine) therapy room.

MIBG is a type of radiation therapy used to treat high-risk neuroblastoma, a pediatric cancer.

Only 13 hospitals around the country provide this therapy. MIBG therapy requires the addition of a special lead-lined room that protects patients and staff, as well as an anteroom where parents can stay to help with the care of their child and be in close proximity throughout the therapy

The “Longest Baseball Game Marathon” started on Thursday evening following the Gateway Grizzlies game and will end at 10 a.m. on Monday.

To make donations, click here. Play Ball!