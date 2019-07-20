GLENBURN, Maine — The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office has released the names of one person killed and three people injured in a crash Saturday, July 20 in Glenburn.

The accident took place on Route 15 around 11:30 a.m. It closed the road for several hours.

In the first car, a 2011 Chevrolet Impala, was driver Melinda Hutchinson, 28, of Corinth. She was taken to Northern Lights Eastern Maine Hospital in Bangor.

Gordon Stuart, 70, of Bangor was driving the second car, a 2013 Nissan Altima. Stuart was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two passengers in Stuart's car, 16-year-old Gage Stuart of Kenduskeag and 17-year-old Alicia Hobson, also of Kenduskeag, were taken to Northern Lights Eastern Maine Hospital.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said the crash is still under investigation, and no other information is available at this time.