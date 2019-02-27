HAMPTON, N.H. — A seven-year-old boy was killed and two other people were rushed to the hospital after a fire tore through several homes in Hampton, N.H.

NCM

The flames broke around around 1 a.m. on Thorwald Ave., according to fire officials.

Seven other people, five adults and two children, inside the home at the time of the blaze made it out alive.

One woman was sent to a Boston hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.

Officials believe several of the people inside the house at the time were visitors.

Neighbors said the kids were often out in the community and were shocked to hear one of them died.

"They're great kids. They walk around with shovels when it snows and shovel driveways," nearby resident Brian Hawker said. "When I heard that one of them past away--it's awful."

The fire first started at 32 Thorwald Ave. before quickly spreading to one other home nearby.

First-responders evacuated several neighboring houses in the area because of their proximity to the fire.

Crews made several attempts to reach the child trapped inside, according to a press release from the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire was too strong for firefighters to make it inside. The boy's body was discovered hours later after they extinguished the flames.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted later this week. A cause is still under investigation.

“We’re still trying to piece together all the details,”