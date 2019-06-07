A powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit the Ridgecrest area in California - near the same location of Thursday's Fourth of July 6.4 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake hit around 8:19 p.m., at a depth of .5 miles.

Friday's earthquake was downgraded from a 7.1 magnitude to a 6.9 magnitude earthquake - more powerful than Thursday's earthquake.

Dr. Lucy Jones at Caltech in southern California on Friday tweeted saying Thursday's 6.4 earthquake was a foreshock to Friday's 6.9 earthquake.

According to Dr. Jones, Friday's powerful earthquake was on the same fault as Thursday's quake.

Social media user reported feeling the powerful earthquake as far away as Arizona.

Searles, California, the site of Thursday's earthquake is about 200 miles north of San Diego.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as new information become available.