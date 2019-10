WARREN, Maine — A 64-year-old prisoner from Aroostook County died Tuesday at the Maine State Prison in Warren.

The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) said David Sirois died around 1:30 p.m. on October 15. Prison staff were present when Sirois died.

Sirios was serving a three-year sentence for unlawful sexual contact and was scheduled for release in June of 2021.

MDOC said State Police and the Medical Examiner were notified of Sirois death.