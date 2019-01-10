1. FRYEBURG FAIR GRAND OPENING

One year ago, two barns at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds burned to the ground, and damaged multiple others. It didn't stop the festivities, but this year, they are celebrating a new building! The grand opening is at 1 p.m.



2. MURDER VERDICT FOR F DALY

F Daly found guilty on Sept. 30 of 2018 murder of Isreal Lewis, 51, in a Second Street apartment.

NCM

A jury only took a couple of hours to find F. Daly guilty in the murder of Israel Lewis.

Lewis was shot and killed in his Bangor apartment in 2018.

The prosecution pointed out that phone records show that Daly had called a friend on the night of the murder, asking for Lewis's address.

Daly's girlfriend also went to police 20 days after the murder to implicate him in the crime.



3. MAINE INCOME DROP

Stock: Flag of Maine sticking in a variety of american banknotes.

Credit: eyegelb

If money is a little tight in your home, you're not alone.

Mainers saw the biggest drop in household income in the entire country, according to the census.

The average income dropped 3.3% from 2017 to 2018.

That works out to about $2,000 less for an average household.

But economists say that older Mainers moving from work into to retirement is likely a big reason for the drop.



4. VAPING HEALTH CONCERNS LATEST

At least 14 people have now died and more than 800 have been sickened, according to the CDC.

A study found that people using products containing THC seem to be more at risk, but doctors say they still don't know exactly which chemical is hurting people.

They're telling everyone to just stop vaping until they get to the root cause.

5. IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

Rudy Giuliani speaks to members of the media during a White House Sports and Fitness Day at the South Lawn of the White House May 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

House democrats have subpoenaed documents from the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, as they look into ties with Ukraine.

The Secretary of State and the Attorney General are also now caught up in the investigation.

The president in now attacking the whistle-blower who triggered the impeachment inquiry, accusing that person of treason, which is punishable by death.

Mr. Trump quoted a pastor who said that if he is removed from office a "civil war" might erupt.

