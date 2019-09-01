1. STORM CENTER (LIGHT)

We are in what we're calling "Storm Center Light" mode today as much of the state is dealing with some icy and slippery road conditions on this morning's commute.

2. PARTIAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN: DAY 19

(L) President Trump speaks to the nation in his first-prime address from the Oval Office of the White House (R) Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer pose for photographs.

President Trump addressed the nation Tuesday night in a prime-address declaring a humanitarian and security crisis on the U.S. Southern border. The President continued to stress the importance of a border wall, saying paying $5.7 billion for a steel barrier on the border is "common sense".

3. A FULL INVESTIGATION INTO CENTRAL MAINE POWER

There will be a full state investigation of those billing problems at Central Maine Power company. The Public Utilities Commission agreed Tuesday to order the investigation. This follows an audit of the CMP meter and billing systems which thousands of customers have blamed for excessively high electric bills.

4. WORKERS IN PORTLAND FIGHT FOR PAID SICK TIME

As of right now, employers in Maine are not required to offer their employees paid sick time, but there are many folks working to change that. The Portland's Committee of Health and Human Services held an open hearing Tuesday night to hear from those in favor of an ordinance requiring paid sick time for employees.

5. BARCLAYCARD ANNOUNCES CLOSURE IN WILTON

A surprise announcement is leaving more than two hundred people without jobs. Barclaycard announced Tuesday they will be closing the Wilton Call Center. The building will close its doors at the end of March.

