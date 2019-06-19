CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. GRAY DAY TODAY, RAIN COMING OUR WAY

It's looking gray today. Tomorrow and Friday is probably going to see heavy rains to kick off the first day of summer. This weekend, though, is looking gorgeous.

2. JOHN WILLIAMS FOUND GUILTY FOR MURDERING CPL. EUGENE COLE

A jury finds John Williams guilty of murder. He's the man who killed Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Eugene Cole last year. The jury took about four hours to deliver a verdict. Williams now faces 25 years to life in prison, without parole.

3. FULL PLATE FOR MAINE LAWMAKERS ON THEIR LAST DAY

It's the last scheduled day of work for the Maine legislature. But there's still a lot of topics lawmakers have to cover before ending this session. Marijuana sales, gun control, and online sports betting bills are all on the table today.

4. MAINE LEGISLATURE LOOKS AT A "HAND-FREE" DRIVING BILL

NCM

The Maine Senate unanimously has passed a bill designed to protect Mainers from distracted driving. The bill called "An act to prohibit the use of handheld phones and devices while driving", requires that any electronic devices used while driving be hands-free.

5. JUNETEENTH CELEBRATES THE ANNIVERSARY OF THE END OF SLAVERY

NEWS CENTER Maine

Today people will celebrate "Juneteenth." On this day in 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, with the news that the Civil War was over, and that all remaining slaves in Texas were free.