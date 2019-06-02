CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. TOASTY TUESDAY IS OVER. IT'S BACK TO WINTER WEDNESDAY.

'Toasty Tuesday' is done for, sadly. Here comes 'Back to Winter Wednesday.' Wednesday looks quite nice, though. It'll be a sunny one for most Mainers. But look out! Thursday brings the snow.

2. STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

Reuters

President Trump delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday night. During his 82-minute speech, the President called for bipartisan unity. This as Democrats and Republicans try to broker a deal on border security funding in an effort to avert another government shutdown.

3. NEW RESTRICTIONS IN MAINE FOR CBD USAGE

NBC

Thousands of Mainers are believed to be using CBD, a legal substance made from the hemp plant. But after the state issued new restrictions on CBD last week, a crowd headed to the Statehouse yesterday to protest. The state has told businesses that because the federal government has not approved CBD as a food additive, they can no longer sell it in an edible form.

4. 'CLUCK NORRIS' VS. A HAWK

When a hawk got into a South Berwick chicken coop, it thought it was in for a tasty dinner. Instead, it was in for the fight of its life as the family rooster 'Cluck Norris' engaged in a vicious battle.

5. LINDSEY VONN CRASHES A WEEK AFTER RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

NBC

Only a week after announcing her retirement, American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn crashed out in the Super-G at the world championships yesterday in Sweden.

"I'm too old to be crashing that hard. Oh man. It's just time. It's time to be done. It's like my body is not doing what my mind is telling it to anymore. And I can't be taking these kinds of risks anymore and crashing that hard," said Vonn.

The last race of her career is on Sunday.

