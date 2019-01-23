CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. STILL COLD BUT LOOKING TOWARD A WARM-UP

Why is it still so cold out? All in favor of turning the thermostat outside up? Well, we're in luck. A warm-up is in our near future. Wednesday and Thursday are looking less bitter than the latest temps.

2. DAY 33 OF THE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN, NEW MOVES TO END IT

It's day 33 of the government shutdown, and the Senate is planning to send two proposals to a vote in hopes of re-opening the government. The Republican bill offers to extend protections for 3 years to immigrants with temporary protected status, and to those in the DACA program in exchange for border wall funding. The Democratic bill proposed would fund the government through Feb. 8 without a wall.

3. GOVERNOR MILLS AIMS TO PROTECT RIGHT FOR MAINE WOMEN

Governor Janet Mills is promising to do everything in her power to protect the rights women have to legal abortion and contraception. On the 46th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the governor said states like Maine need to be a "backstop" to protect women's health rights from changes in federal law.

4. DOWNEAST CORRECTIONAL FACILITY POSSIBILITY OF REOPENING

People in Machiasport are hopeful with the news that representative Will Tuell is sponsoring a bill to restore funding and reopen Downeast Correctional for two years. Officials say there are still a lot of details to figure out, including whether to reuse the old Downeast Correctional buildings or build something new.

5. TRADING IN BOXING GLOVES FOR HANDCUFFS

The Bangor Police Department is still looking for new recruits. Of the department's cadets and recent graduates from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy, three are women.

A former Boston amateur boxer, Officer Andrea Gurecki, is the department's most recent, female graduate. Her experience as a boxer was what inspired her to become a cop after seeing Boston officers train with troubled youth in the city.

As of 2017, women make up about 13% of law enforcement officers nationwide.