1. SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW EXPECTED TO FALL TONIGHT AND TOMORROW

Winter isn't over yet folks! Wednesday is expected to be fairly clear and tranquil, but come nighttime, the clouds will roll in and the snow will fall! Be prepared for your morning commute tomorrow.

2. MAINE LAWMAKERS DELIBERATE ON VACCINE REQUIREMENT BILL

A mandatory vaccination bill is putting pressure on lawmakers in our state this session. Rep. Ryan Tipping of Orono is sponsoring a bill that would require most children to be vaccinated in order to attend school. The bill would only allow for medical exemptions, which opponents say are hard to get.

3. COLLINS SHOWS SUPPORT FOR LAWSUIT AGAINST TRUMP ADMIN.

Maine is joining 15 other states in suing the Trump administration for attempting to build a border wall without permission from Congress. Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins spoke with News Center Maine yesterday and said for the President to avoid congress to fulfill a campaign promise undermines the constitution.

4. WORKING HARD TO KEEP MAINE'S YOUNG PEOPLE WORKING HERE

One of Maine's biggest economic challenges is getting young people to stay in our state and work, as they say. eastern Maine development corporation's work experience program is working to help curb that and get young people the experience they need to fulfill job requirements.

5. CLOSE CALL FOR AN NHL COMMENTATOR

NBC

Rink-side reporting during a hockey game comes with a bit of danger. And one NHL commentator got a reminder of that in the Blue Jackets-Tampa Bay Lightning game last night. A stray puck came just a couple inches away from Pierre McGuire and smacked the camera, instead.

