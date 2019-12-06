CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. IT'S GOING TO BE A SUNNY ONE, YESSAH!

2. FIRE DESTROYS BUILDING AT SCARBOROUGH CAMPGROUND

Fire destroys a building at a popular campground in Scarborough. Firefighters were called to Bailey's campground Tuesday. Officials say no one was hurt, but one building on the campground was destroyed.

3. JON STEWART GIVES EMOTIONAL TESTIMONY FOR 9/11 FIRST RESPONDERS

NBC

In Washington D.C., a committee is set to vote on an extension for the 9/11 victim compensation fund. Comedian Jon Stewart testified before the House Judiciary Committee on behalf of first responders who survived the terror attacks in New York City. His testimony has taken social media by storm.

4. LOBSTER BAIT CUTS

NECN

Another deep cut on the availability of bait for lobster fishermen. The cut next year would reduce the Atlantic herring catch to its lowest level in decades for the state. Federal regulators have already slashed the catch limits within the past year.

5. AIR TESTS IN SOUTH PORTLAND FROM INDUSTRIAL EMISSIONS

A new air monitoring program is in place in South Portland. People are collecting air samples to get some answers about odors coming from industrial emissions. The samples will be tested by the state's toxicologist.