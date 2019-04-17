CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. BEAUTIFUL WEATHER FOR THIS WEDNESDAY

Today has 13 hours and 31 minutes of daylight for us, and most of that time will be lovely (weather-wise). Temperatures will reach up into the mid to high 50s for most of the state.

2. SALVAGING AND SAVING THE REMNANTS OF THE NOTRE DAME

Now that the flames are out, officials are working through the debris of the Notre Dame cathedral, salvaging everything possible. Luckily, they found that the three large rose windows are all still intact, the entirety of the damage is yet to be determined.

3. FAKE CASH FOUND IN BANGOR AREA

Some counterfeit cash has been reported to be circulating through the Bangor area. Fake $50 and $100 bills have been found. One woman, Tiffany Voisine, is charged with aggravated forgery and an investigation is underway.

4. MAINE LEGISLATURE TAKES A CLOSER LOOK AT PROTECTION ORDERS

Lawmakers in Augusta are weighing a proposal to close a loophole on who can get protection orders when in danger or at risk. There are a lot of Mainers who have raised the concern that the current laws are not protective enough, especially with recent deaths. For now, state lawmakers have tabled the bill until it can be revised by domestic violence advocates.

5. RED SOX FALL TO YANKEES, 8-0

NBC Sports

The Red Sox and Yankees met for the first time this season Tuesday night. The Sox 8-0, making this the worst start for a defending World Series champion since 1998.