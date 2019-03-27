CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. CLEAR, COOL, BLUEBIRD SKIES

No complaints here. It'll be nice today, warming up a bit this afternoon. But that'll be nothing like this weekend! Make your plans the outdoor kind

2. NEW YORK BANS ON UNVACCINATED KIDS

MMR vaccine holding in hand with injection syringe at the background

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A state of emergency has been declared in Rockland County, New York. Kids who are not vaccinated against measles will be banned from many public places as health officials there try to get a handle on the nation's worst outbreak of measles.

For the next month, anyone under age 18 who remains unvaccinated will not be able to enter public gathering places (shopping malls, restaurants, churches, schools, etc.).

3. GOV. MILLS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT CMP POWERLINE WHILE HER HOME TOWN

While Governor Janet Mills stands firm with her support for the 145-mile CMP powerline, her hometown of Farmington has changed its mind. A town meeting saw a ballot with 262 to 102 votes in opposition. The legislature is actively working to review CMP's proposal through a number of hearings on different bills.

4. PRESIDENT TRUMP AND THE GOP WORKS TO OVERTURN

NBC

The U.S. Justice Department announced it is asking a federal appeals court to invalidate the entire ACA, saying it is unconstitutional. The decision would potentially eliminate health care coverage for millions of Americans and could stop the expansion of Medicaid in Maine and many other states.

5. GET YOUR TICKETS! THE POWERBALL IS UP TO $750 MILLION

Powerball tickets.

AP Images

Get out your lucky rabbit's foot! Tonight's Powerball jackpot stands at $750 million. No one matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing.

Tonight's jackpot is the fourth largest in U.S. history.