1. IT'S GOING TO BE A GRAY DAY TODAY

Wednesday is kicking off as a foggy one for most Mainers. The fog is expected to clear up, but the clouds are expected to stay.

2. FORMER SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER SET TO TESTIFY

FBI Director Robert Mueller

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller will testify publicly before Congress about his Russia investigation. The House Judiciary and Intelligence committees announced that Mueller has agreed to appear before both panels in response to a subpoena.

Last month, Mueller said his written report was his testimony, and wouldn't have much more to add. He is set to testify on July 17th.

3. NEW WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY NAMED

Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump

Melania Trump announced the new White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham will take over the role next week.

Grisham has run communications for the first lady and will continue to do so. She was also a deputy press secretary for the president in 2017.

4. GOV. MILLS SIGNS NET NEUTRALITY BILL FOR MAINE

A new law aims to protect internet users here in Maine. The bill signed by Governor Mills orders service providers to have net neutral service. That means they can't favor some websites over others or slow down internet traffic based on content. The law will go into effect in September.

5. DOLLAR GENERAL AND FedEx TEAM UP

Dollar General

If you live near a dollar general, it might become easier for you to send and pick up packages.

FedEx will offer services to the stores nationwide to increase shipping options for people living in rural communities. This is part of FedEx's on-site program.

It says more than 90% of Americans will eventually live within five miles of a FedEx hold retail location.