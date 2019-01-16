CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. PREPARING FOR THE INCOMING STORM

I know ... it's early to be talking about the potential weekend storm. But it's always better to be safe than sorry. Our meteorologists are predicting this could be a long one, too. It's looking like it could start on Friday and not let up until Sunday. Plus, it's going to be cold ... really cold. Bundle up now and go get the bread and milk!

2. CLIFTON MAN CHARGED WITH MURDERING GIRLFRIEND

Dwight Osgood Jr. of Clifton is charged with murdering his girlfriend, Kary Dill, in their home Monday morning. He's scheduled to be in court later today.

3. 7 FORMER CHEVERUS EDUCATORS SUSPECTED OF SEXUAL ABUSE OF MINORS

A list released yesterday includes the names of seven Jesuit priests who used to work at Cheverus High School in Portland. The list details "credible allegations" of sexual abuse of minors. James Talbot and Richard Roos are the only ones on the list, with Maine ties, that are still alive. Talbot was convicted of child abuse in September. Roos is reportedly still a priest.

4. HOW THE WESTBROOK ICE DISK FORMED

We've been talking about the ice disk in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook since yesterday, and now, the world seems to be talking about it, too. So how was a made? Our meteorologist Ryan Breton explains. Click the link below.

5. MOVE OVER ALLEN'S, MAINE HAS A NEW FAVORITE LIQUOR

TOPSHAM, ME - JANUARY 19: Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy has long been the best selling liquor in Maine but in 2017, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky nips almost matched the sales of the brandy.

Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy is a Maine icon and has been the best selling liquor for ages. But its status as the state's best-selling liquor is over. State data released Monday say Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is now the most popular brand of liquor in the state.

