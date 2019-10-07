CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. GRAY TODAY, RAIN TOMORROW

2. HALLOWELL IN COURT

Christopher Hallowell has made his first court appearance to answer multiple charges including attempted murder. Prosecutors say Hallowell shot and wounded a relative and also fired at a passing car that stopped to help the victim.

3. MAINE ID DATABASE NOT FEDERALLY ACCESSIBLE

Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says the state's Motor Vehicle License Database is not open for federal searches without a warrant of specific request. This comes after a Washington Post story revealed federal agencies used facial recognition software to scan U.S. motor vehicle databases with little oversight.

4. MAINE POLICE AND FIRE DEPTS. STRUGGLE TO FILL JOB OPENINGS

Fire department vehicle.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine police and fire departments say they are having a tough time filling job openings. A Husson University professor says students have many more choices than ever and most are choosing federal careers with better pay and benefits.

5. WORLD CUP CHAMPS RETURN HOME

The World Cup champion United States Women's Soccer team is gearing up for a hero's welcome in New York City today. The city will hold a ticker-tape parade this morning at 9:30 a.m., followed by a ceremony where Mayor Bill Deblasio will reward the team with keys to the city.