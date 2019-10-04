CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. OKAY. THE SNOW IS OUT OF THE WAY. PROBABLY...

Never fear! Warm weather is here! Well, almost here anyway. Wednesday looks like it will be pretty foggy for much of the state. Luckily, though, it won't be so cold.

2. INCREDIBLE TURNOUT TO HONOR LATE DET. CAMPBELL

Law enforcement officials and community members from around the country and Canada honor Detective Benjamin Campbell. He was killed in a "bizarre" accident on I-95 last Wednesday. he is survived by his wife Hilary and their 6-month-old son, Everett.

3. MAINE CHILD DIES OF FLU

NBC

A child from Washington county died Monday after contracting the flu. According to the Maine CDC, the last time a child died in Maine from the flu was three years ago in March 2016.

FULL ARTICLE

4. BILL TO BAN CONVERSION THERAPY IN MAINE

The legality of a highly controversial therapy that attempts to turn a gay person straight will be the topic of a hearing today in Augusta. A similar bill to ban the practice passed in the legislature last year but was vetoed by Governor LePage.

5. RED SOX LOSE TO BLUE JAYS IN HOME OPENER

The Red Sox received their rings for the 2018 World Series win last night before their home opener against the Blue Jays. They fell short during the game, losing 7-5.