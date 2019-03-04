CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. RAINY, STICKY, SNOWY WEDNESDAY

So is it really spring yet? Our calendars say yes, but Mother Nature says, "meh." A big storm lingering in the Atlantic, off of the Maine Gulf, will bring lots of snow and rain around our state today.

2. MADAWASKA NATIVE SPEAKS OUT ABOUT SECURITY CLEARANCES

Controversy is brewing in Washington over how President Trump's family and other White House staffers received security clearances when the team who does their background checks recommended against it. Tricia Newbold spoke out on Tuesday in her first televised interview with NBC's Peter Alexander.

“The protection of national security is not a Democratic issue or a Republican issue; it’s an American issue, and we as security professionals owe it to make all our recommendations in the best interest of national security."

3. MEASLES EXPOSURE IN MAINE

An alert was issued Tuesday by the Maine CDC, notifying people in southern Maine of potential exposure to measles. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed a case of measles in a resident there, who had visited two Maine businesses last Wednesday. Those businesses are the Skin Clinic in Falmouth and the Maine Centers for Healthcare Endoscopy in Westbrook.

4. SANFORD BALL FIELD DEATH

Carol Sharrow, the woman accused of driving onto a Sanford baseball field last year and fatally striking a man was in court yesterday. She has been committed indefinitely to a psychiatric facility.

5. ANOTHER PREGNANT HOSPITAL UNIT AT MAINE MED

Another Maine Med unit has a big announcement! Workers in the Emergency Department are going public with news that 12 members of their staff are expecting!