1. MORE RAIN AND FLOOD WATCHES

It's looking like the rain is going to be around for a while longer. Today is going to be a wet one with a possible little break this afternoon.

2. MAINE HOUSE VOTES TO LIMIT VACCINE EXEMPTIONS

A bill that could end non-medical exemptions for childhood vaccines got one step closer to a reality Tuesday. The Maine house passed the vaccination bill by a count of 78-59 yesterday. the bill will next be debated and voted on in the Maine Senate.

3. RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA RULES FOR MAINE

Mainers are getting a first look at the state's recreational marijuana use rules. A draft was released this week by the office of marijuana policy. The office was created in February. Find a list of the new rules here.

4. VOTE TO OUTLAW NATIVE AMERICAN IMAGERY IN SCHOOL MASCOTS

There are no schools left in Maine that use Native American imagery as mascots and the Maine House has passed a bill to keep in that way.

5. ENOCH MCGOVERN CELEBRATES 3RD BIRTHDAY

He almost didn't live but now, Enoch McGovern is celebrating his 3rd birthday. Enoch was involved in a horrific crash in October when his mother Heidi stepped into traffic while holding her son. She did not survive. But Enoch's grandmother, Brenda Bickford, says she believes Enoch has completely recovered from the physical trauma.