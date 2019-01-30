CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. LOTS OF SNOW FALLING, MAKING FOR A SLOW COMMUTE

From the midwest, to the southeast, to the northeast...dealing with snow and cold is top priority right now. As you're heading out the door, be sure to give yourself some extra time, to clear off your car and for the commute to work or school. a list of closings and delays can be found here.

2. GOLDEN CALLS FOR CONSEQUENCES FOR GOV. SHUTDOWNS

Maine's second district Rep. Jared golden introduced a bill that would withhold pay for members of Congress, the President, and the vice-president during a shutdown. He says it's the kind of common sense he saw every day in the military.

3. SNOW TIRES NOT A MUST IN MAINE, JUST RECOMMENDED

Representative David Mccrae of Fort Fairfield has withdrawn his bill requiring all cars and trucks to use snow tires or all season radials from October to April. He says he did so because of a large publice push back against the requirement, but hopes it has people talking and aiming to find safer ways to drive in the snow.

4. A TEENAGER TRIED TO WARN APPLE ABOUT FACETIME BUG

A 14-year-old high school student in Tucson, Arizona, tried to inform Apple about the Facetime bug more than a week before it became widely known to the public. Apple declined to say when it learned about the problem.

5. THAT'S THE BIGGEST SUNROOF I'VE EVER SEEN

Our South for Six crew in Atlanta says the Mercedes Benz stadium is a sight to see. It's the battleground where the Patriots and Rams will compete for the Lombardi trophy on Sunday. We have all of your coverage for the big game right here on our website.