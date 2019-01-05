CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. MAY BEGINS WITH A CHILLY START

Expect a little mix of everything. It's going to stay in the 50s for most of the day, not warming up much. Later tonight, it's probably going to be a little rainy. Be sure to at least bring a jacket!

2. SHAWNA GATTO FOUND GUILTY

Guilty. That's the verdict for Shawna Gatto for the death of 4-year-old Kendall Chick. her death was one of two cases that sparked calls to change Maine's child protection services. her sentencing is scheduled for June.

3. LAWS FOR ROADSIDE MEMORIALS

Maine lawmakers are looking at legislation for makeshift memorials, most commonly used to mark where someone died in a car crash. The new bill would set a timeframe in which the memorial can be left up and would protect it from vandalism.

4. STYROFOAM OUTLAWED IN MAINE BY 2021

Beginning in 2021, styrofoam food and drink containers will be illegal in Maine. While there are some exceptions anyone caught breaking the new law will face up to a $100 fine.

5. FEED MAINE: FENWAY GAMEDAY PACKAGE AUCTION

Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia follows through on his RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

AP

Make a bid on our NEWS CENTER Maine Feed Maine Fenway Gameday Package eBay auction. It’s compliments of NESN and will benefit Good Shepherd Food Bank.