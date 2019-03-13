CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

News Center Maine

1. MAIN STREET IN BRIDGTON CLOSED DUE TO FIRE

Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at a movie theater and bar in Bridgton. According to Cumberland County Dispatch, the fire is at the Magic Lantern Theater and Tannery Pub on Depot Street. As of 5:40 a.m. this morning, Main Street was shut down as firefighters work to contain the fire. No injuries to report at this time. Stay with News Center Maine for updates.

2. PUBLIC HEARING ON VACCINATIONS

The Maine Legislature's Education Committee is set to hold a public hearing today on a controversial bill that would tighten vaccine regulations. Currently, parents can refuse to vaccinate their kids due to religious or philosophical beliefs. According to the CDC, Maine currently has one of the highest vaccination opt-out rates in the nation.This bill would make it so that philosophical or religious beliefs were no longer acceptable reasons to not vaccinate your child. The only remaining path to be exempt from vaccination would be for medical reasons.

AP

3. 50 PEOPLE CHARGED IN MASSIVE COLLEGE ADMISSION SCAM

Fifty people were charged Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation's most elite universities. Parents of prospective students conspired with a college entrance consultant to beat the system and ensure their students were admitted or had a better chance to be admitted to certain colleges or universities, including Yale, Stanford, Texas, UCLA, USC, Wake Forest and others.

Westbrook Police

4. POLICE LOOKING FOR CRASH WITNESS

Police are looking for someone who may have witnessed Monday's fatal car crash in Westbrook. Investigators released the above photo yesterday. It was taken just seconds after a taxi collided with another vehicle on the county road, near the Westbrook-Scarborough town line. Three people were killed in the crash. In the picture, you can see someone standing at the taxi driver's door. Police want to talk to that person.

NEWS CENTER Maine

5. LEWISTON SWEARS IN NEW MAYOR

City Council President Kristen Cloutier was sworn in as the new mayor of Lewiston last night. She will take over where Shane Bouchard left off before he resigned on Friday amid allegations that he had an affair, leaked his opponents emails, and sent racist text messages.

