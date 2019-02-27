CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. LESS WINDY TODAY, BUT IT'S BITTER COLD

Still cold today, but not as windy. High temperatures will only reach the teens. Expect some light snow is likely in Southern Maine tonight and tomorrow morning. A couple of larger storms are possible over the weekend and early next week.

2. COHEN TO GIVE PUBLIC TESTIMONY BEFORE CONGRESS

President Trump's former longtime attorney Michael Cohen is expected to give his much-anticipated public testimony before Congress today. A source told NBC News that he will provide evidence of his old boss's alleged criminal conduct since becoming president.

3. HOW FREQUENT SHOULD CAR INSPECTIONS BE REQUIRED?

When it comes to car inspection requirements, how often is too often? Representative Rich Cebra has tried to repeal or extend inspections in the past, and now he's working to get Maine to only require them every other year. he argues that 34 other states have now eliminated inspection requirements because modern cars and trucks are better built.

4. WINTER PARKING BANS

Heads up to folks who park in downtown Bangor overnight. City officials are saying if you park on the street downtown through March 31st, storm or no storm, you're taking a chance that your car may be towed.

5. BIG JUMP IN WOMEN PURCHASING HUNTING LICENSES

If you think hunting is just a man's sport, you're wrong. In 2010, there were over 17,000 women in Maine who had hunting licenses. That number expanded to more than 21,000 by 2017.