1. RAINY START TO OUR WEDNESDAY

Good morning! The rain welcomes this morning and will last throughout tomorrow as well. It's expected to clear up for the weekend!

2. OPPONENTS OF THE CMP POWER LINE PUSH BACK HARDER

There's a growing number of Maine people opposing CMP's proposed power transmission line. This is the line that would cut through 145 miles of eastern Maine to carry electricity from Quebec to Massachusetts. Opponents of the power line have written a series of bills that could postpone or stop construction if passed by lawmakers.

3. WILLIAMS' TRIAL JURY SELECTED

The jury that will decide John Williams' legal fate has been selected. He's the man accused of killing Corporal Eugene Cole last year. The case was moved from Somerset to Cumberland county to avoid any potential bias.

4. MAINE SENATE MOVES TO BAN SINGLE-USE PLASTIC BAGES

The Maine Senate has voted in favor of a bill that would ban single-use plastic bags in our state. Instead, stores would offer paper bags at 5 cents a piece.

5. THE DEFENDING SUPER BOWL CHAMPS BACK IN ACTION

The Patriots are back in action for a 3-day mini training camp. The team is in Foxboro for the next few days to stretch their legs and defend their Super Bowl victory.