1. WE'RE LOOKING AT A CHANCE OF RAIN, BUT A BEAUTIFUL DAY

It's gonna be a hot one today! Our meteorologists are expecting it to be humid, though, so perfect to hit the water. Today has a chance of showers, but it's not expected to be too bad.

2. SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC FIELD WRECKED

Police are asking for help identifying the person who vandalized an athletic field in Scarborough. they say the Mitchell Sports Complex was apparently damaged by a vehicle. The town is closing the field for safety reasons, and the scheduled summer soccer leagues and camps will have to be held somewhere else now.

3. "CLOSE THE CAMP" RALLIES IN MAINE

More "Close the Camp" rallies are expected in Portland today. Yesterday, protesters in Biddeford called on the Trump administration -- and Senator Susan Collins -- to shut down migrant camps at the southern border. Those camps have been in the spotlight recently after it was revealed that children were living without supplies like soap and toothpaste and women were being told to drink out of the toilet.

4. VEGETABLE RECALL

If you bought certain vegetables from Trader Joe's, Green Giant, Growers Express, or Signature Farms, you might want to return them for a refund. "Growers Express" is issuing a recall, saying that some vegetables might be contaminated with listeria.

5. USA VS THE WORLD AND OUR WOMEN DOMINATE AGAIN!

The U.S. women's soccer team is headed to the World Cup Championships! The team defeated England in a close 2-1 win yesterday. The final game will be this Sunday and Team USA will take on either Sweden or Netherlands.