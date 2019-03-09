1. STATE POLICE INVESTIGATE 'SUSPICIOUS DEATH'

In Leeds, residents are still stunned after a man's body was found over the Labor Day weekend.

Police are now calling the death suspicious.

They say the body was that of 31-year-old Nadi Hagi-Mohamed -- originally from Minnesota.

A couple riding their ATV's just off of Bernie Hartford Rd. discovered his body over the weekend.

Mohamed was found with cocaine and $1,900 in cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.



2. PORTLAND POLICE INVESTIGATE STABBING



A man from Portland is in jail for allegedly stabbing a woman near the soup kitchen on Oxford St.

Police charged Richard McDowell with aggravated assault.

The woman was taken to the hospital. She was released and is expected to be okay.

McDowell is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

3. DRIVER IN DEADLY CRASH ARRESTED AND CHARGED

The driver arrested in a deadly crash in Acadia National Park over the weekend will appear in court today on manslaughter charges.

According to court documents, Praneeth Manubolo had been drinking before getting into the car with three other people.

All three passengers were killed in the crash.

None of the victims were named in the documents.



4. CALLS FOR GUN CONTROL FOLLOWING ANOTHER SHOOTING



There are new calls for stronger gun control laws after the latest mass shooting in Texas.

Police say a man killed seven people and injured 22 others in Odessa on Saturday.

Now, the president is pushing back against gun control, saying mental health is the real problem.

Democrats and some republicans say they want new action on background checks, red flag laws and high-capacity magazine bans.



5. SOUTHEAST COAST PREPARES FOR HURRICANE DORIAN



Hurricane Dorian is slowly making its way to the U.S. after killing at least 5 people in the Bahamas.

The storm sat over the islands for more than 24 hours.

People in the southeastern U.S. are preparing for the worst.

The effects are already being felt in Florida. The latest forecast track shows Dorian shadowing the coast with no clear landfall, but still close enough to cause serious problems.