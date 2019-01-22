CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. BITTER COLD NOW, SLIGHT WARMUP LATER

Are you over the bitter cold temperatures? Yeah, us too. But luckily it looks like warmer temperatures are to come this week. Hey, we're Mainers. A little bitter cold once in a while reminds us how tough we are.

2. NAACP IN PORTLAND WELCOMES GOVERNOR MILLS TO MLK DINNER

The 38th annual NAACP dinner in downtown Portland, celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day, saw a special guest last night. For the first time in 8 years, the Maine Governor attended the dinner. Governor Mills spoke in front of the crowd. Her predecessor, Governor LePage famously would refuse to go to the dinner and would go to an event in Bangor instead

3. A HISTORICAL MAINE SCHOONER TO SET SAIL ANOTHER DAY

A Maine sailing ship, the Bowdoin schooner, saw expeditions in the Arctic, and battle during WWII. Now, it will see lessons with students. Once it is repaired, the schooner will set sail for Maine Maritime Academy.

4. FOUR PEOPLE INDICTED FOR FELONY ARMED ROBBERY

Saco Police Department

Clockwise from upper left: Kayla Haley, Taylor Mann, Eric Soletto and Brian Patch

Four people from York County are facing felony robbery and conspiracy charges after being indicted by a grand jury. They're accused of robbing a 16-year-old boy at gunpoint.

5. SKOWHEGAN PASTOR CORRECTLY GUESSES AFC GAME SCORE

A Maine pastor correctly predicted the score of the AFC Championship a week before the game. Minister Mark Tanner's sign outside the Skowhegan Federated Church is going viral. Along with the score, it read, "God doesn't have a favorite team but the pastor does".