1. IT'S FEELIN' LIKE SUMMAH'

Be prepared for some melting today with temperatures reaching the 50s in our state. But still be careful on this morning's commute! Some spots can still be a little slippery. Don't get too comfy, though. It looks like we could see some snowfall this weekend.

2. PRESIDENT TRUMP'S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

President Donald Trump walks towards the press while departing the White House December 8, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

People in the U.S. and around the world are curious to hear what President Trump will say in his State of the Union address tonight.

This, while Democrats and Republicans negotiate border security spending in hopes of averting another shutdown by February 15.

You can watch the address here on News Center Maine starting at 9 p.m.

3. CENTRAL MAINE POWER ATTEMPTS TO BUTTER-UP CUSTOMERS

Central Maine Power says they're ready to sweeten the pot to build support for a proposed 145-mile transmission line across western Maine that would supply hydropower from Canada to Massachusetts. CMP says they have a new offer that could give Maine customers some benefit.

4. TICK PRESENCE IN MAINE BECOMING MORE PROMINENT

For the first time in Maine, researchers are working to make our state's first tick tracking map due to the number of ticks surviving the winters in recent years.

They have placed the tiny parasites in containers called 'tick traps'. They're buried in the ground in locations throughout the state. So far, data show the ticks can hibernate in leaf cover.

5. DUCK BOAT PARADE IS READY TO ROLL

Atlanta: New England Patriots' Tom Brady holds the trophy and his daughter, Vivian, after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. AP/PTI Photo(AP2_4_2019_000008A)

The homecoming celebration for the Pats is today! The Duck boat victory parade kicks of at 11 a.m. at the Hynes Convention Center. It will then head to city hall plaza, where it will end with a rally.

