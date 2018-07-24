(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day:

1. THE TODAY SHOW IS IN MAINE!

Tune into the Morning Report using the link above to see Al Roker and Craig Melvin join Lee and Todd in Georgetown, Maine. They'll challenge Al and Craig to a Maine trivia contest, with the winners getting more whoopie pies than anyone should ever eat. They'll also show Al and Craig the best way to eat Maine lobstah!

2. TRIAL OF JILL LAMONTAGNE CONTINUES

Today is the second day in the trial of Jill Lamontagne, the former Kennebunk high school teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student. Today, Lamontagne is expected to take the stand. She faces 14 charges, including gross sexual assault and sexual abuse of a minor. The alleged victim will be testifying this week, and prosecutors plan to use text messages between the teacher and the student as evidence.

3. DIXMONT STANDOFF SUSPECT APPEARS IN COURT FROM HOSPITAL ROOM

Michael Grendell, the man who police say was at the center of a 20-hour standoff in Dixmont last month, faced a judge for the first time - from his hospital room. However, Grendell was not on screen because of medical issues, and only his attorney appeared on screen. Grendell is being treated for injuries from when police tried to end the standoff. He's charged with attempted murder, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

4. FLORIDA MAN'S BODY FOUND IN CASCO BAY

19-year-old Maxwell Brown was reported missing Sunday night near Great Diamond Island, but police could not immediately find the body. However, two privately owned boats found Brown near Peaks Island on Monday morning. Brown apparently died of drowning, but the medical examiner will decide for sure.

5. MAINE DECREASES SOME SPEEDING FINES

If you're caught speeding in Maine and get a ticket, you might pay less for it than you expect.

Starting yesterday, fines for certain speeding violations have decreased by about 15 percent. Maine's Violations Bureau recently conducted a study to see where Maine compares to other New England states regarding speeding fines. They found that Maine's fines for driving 1-19 miles per hour over the speed limit, were higher than other states. So, a speeding ticket for driving 10-14 miles over the speed limit now will drop from $152 to $129.

