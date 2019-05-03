CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. WINTER STORMS CALM DOWN FOR US THIS WEEK

Mother Nature is giving us a chance to clean up the snow this week from Monday's storm. It looks like it'll be pretty cold, though, come the end of the week.

2. MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING WIFE FOUND GUILTY, FILES APPEAL

It took the jury less than an hour to find Luc Tieman guilty of murdering his wife, Valerie Tieman, back in the summer of 2018. Now, Tieman is filing an appeal, asking a judge to throw out key evidence that led to his conviction.

3. UNITED FLIGHT SLIDES OFF RUNWAY IN PRESQUE ISLE

A United Express flight from Newark, New Jersey, slid off the runway while trying to land at a snowy Presque Isle International airport on Monday. The city says five of the 31 on board – a pilot and four passengers – had minor injuries.

4. MAJOR RECOVERY EFFORT IN U.S. SOUTH BEGINS

The winds have stopped, but two powerful tornadoes that swept through eastern Alabama on Sunday left 23 people dead and dozens injured. Now that the storm is over, people are focusing on cleanup and recovery.

5. MAINE REVISITS ORIGINAL STATE FLAG

Lawmakers in Augusta are considering reinstating the 118-year-old flag that features a simple green pine tree and blue star on a tan background. Supporters of the old flag say it would be a good way to celebrate next year, which marks Maine's bicentennial of its statehood.