1. LOOKING AHEAD TO SOME INCOMING SNOW

The bitter temperatures give us a bit of a break for the rest of the week, but looking toward the weekend they drop back down. Plus, Friday looks like it could be a snowy one.

2. MAINE STATE POLICE INVESTIGATION CLIFTON WOMAN'S DEATH

Maine State Police are trying to determine the cause of a woman's death after her body was found in a Clifton home Monday morning. Her identity has not been released at this time.

3. JESSICA GAGNE IS THE FIRST FEMALE NAMED MAINE SPORTSCASTER OF THE YEAR

Our own Jessica Gagne has been named Maine Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Jess, who specializes in sports storytelling, is the first female to earn the award. Congratulations Jess!

4. MYSTERY ICE CIRCLE IN WESTBROOK (ALIENS?)

There's a massive disk of ice floating in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook and no one knows exactly why. But it's pretty neat. Incredible aerial images captured Monday by the city of Westbrook show a giant ice disk floating and rotating in the Presumpscot River.

5. THIS WEEKEND BRINGS 'SUPER BLOOD WOLF MOON ECLIPSE'

Stay tuned, and keep your eyes skyward. This weekend, a slightly complicated lunar eclipse is coming to a sky near you.

The main event is the total lunar eclipse, also known as an eclipse of the moon, which will start late Sunday, Jan. 20, and finish early Monday, Jan. 21 (Eastern time). This type of eclipse happens when the moon passes fully into the shadow of Earth.

