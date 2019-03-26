CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. COLD AND CLEAR TODAY, WARM WEEKEND AHEAD

Blue skies for Tuesday, but be sure to still wear hats and gloves. It will be chilly. Don't despair, though! A weekend warmup is in our future.

2. PERTUSSIS OUTBREAKS IN MAINE

Maine is seeing a rise in pertussis outbreaks. Last month alone, there were 40 confirmed cases of pertussis in our state, compared to February 1 last year. Pertussis, or whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory disease that is life-threatening for children. The University of New England is studying why it is making a big comeback.

3. CELLPHONE STRUGGLE

Elementary school students on smartphones at school

Lawmakers in Augusta are trying to pass a bill that would restrict cell phone use by students during school hours. The bill says a school may implement its own policy as long as it is as restrictive as the education department's rule.

4. CONOR MCGREGOR ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

5. MLB OPENING DAY THIS THURSDAY, MARCH 28

MLB's opening day is this Thursday! The Red Sox will be playing in Seattle.