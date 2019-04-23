CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY...

This week will see a lot of rain, with only Thursday being the exceptional spring day. Check out Todd's full forecast above.

2. POLICE IDENTIFY MAN KILLED BY TRAIN

Police say it was Dennis MacGillivray of Biddeford who was struck and killed by the Amtrak Downeaster on Sunday in Biddeford. Police cannot say yet whether it was a suicide or an accident. That ruling will come from the medical examiner's office.

Tyler Wallingford, 21, was shot and killed by a fellow Marine in South Carolina on April 12.

3. FUNERAL PLANS FOR MARINE FROM STANDISH

The memorial service for Tyler Wallingford of Standish will be held this Saturday at the A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home in Portland. Wallingford was killed when he was shot in his barracks in Beauford, South Carolina by a member of his unit. His death is being investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

4. MEMORIAL PLACED FOR CORPORAL COLE

This week marks one year since the death of Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Corporal Eugene Cole. In his memory, a new bench was placed in Cole's hometown of Norridgewock. The bench overlooks the bridge that is also named in Cole's honor. The town has named Thursday, April 25th "Corporal Eugene Cole Day."

5. MAINE-BORN SPORTSCASTER ANNOUNCES DIAGNOSIS

Gary Tanguay, a Maine native who is an anchor for NBC Sports Boston, announced yesterday that he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Tanguay said they caught the disease early, and that he is getting treatment and will be back on TV soon. Check out his full message to fans above.