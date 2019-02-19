CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. SLIGHT DUSTING OF SNOW FINISHED, ANOTHER TO COME

A bit of Monday snow brought cold temperatures to our state. It'll be quite chilly on your morning commute this Tuesday, but the sun will be shining nice and bright.

2. MAINE JOINS LAWSUITS AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from the press while departing the White House on November 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Maine and 15 other states are suing President Trump over his Emergency Declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. The states are alleging the Trump administration's action violates the Constitution.

3. FORMER GOV. LEPAGE FIRES BACK AT THE PRESS HERALD

Former Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage says he was not aware of his administration spending more than $1,100 a night during a stay at a hotel owned by the family of President Donald Trump. The article in the Portland Press Herald newspaper revealed the LePage administration exceeded expense limits on taxpayer-funded trips to Washington.

4. MAINE WOMAN PRINCIPAL INVESTIGATOR FOR MARS ROVER

The world mourned the death of Mars Rover 'Opportunity' last week, but not more than Dr. R. Aileen Yingst from Brunswick. She's a senior scientist with the planetary science institute and partners with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory on the Mars rovers and was a principal investigator on that mission.

5. MOTHER WITH KIDNEY FAILURE RECEIVES GIFT OF LIFE FROM DAUGHTER

Usually, it's parents that give the gift of life to their children, but in rare cases, the kids get the chance to gift it back. When Lisa Funtis found out she had kidney failure, her husband was ready to donate, but he wasn't a match. Her daughter Lily, however, was. Living in California at the time, enlisted in the Marines, she told her mother she had her kidney ... and her back.