1. WEEKEND RAIN IN OUR FUTURE

It's expected to be a gray day, but it should lighten up tomorrow!

2. PLASTIC BAGS BANNED IN MAINE STARTING IN 2020

Starting next April, you won't find a single-use plastic bag in a grocery store. Governor Mills signed legislation Monday banning the bags. Maine will allow stores to charge 5-cents for recyclable paper or reusable plastic bags. The fee won't apply to restaurants.

3. PORTLAND CHOOSES HOMELESS SHELTER LOCATION

Portland has chosen the location for a new homeless shelter. The city council voted 5 - 4 Monday night to build the shelter on Riverside Street. This wraps up a year-long process, which started off with more than a dozen proposed locations.

4. MAINE'S HIGHEST BUDGET

Governor Mills signed Maine's two-year budget. It's just under $8 billion and goes into effect next month.

5. PRESIDENT TRUMP TO ANNOUNCE 2020 CAMPAIGN

In this July 31, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Fla.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

President Trump launches his re-election campaign today. He's holding a rally in Orlando, Florida tonight. His supporters started lining up and camping out Monday night.