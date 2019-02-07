CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. WEEK OF JULY 4TH'S WEATHER IS LOOKING IDEAL

It looks like we may hit the jackpot for our July 4th forecast. Spotty showers today, and throughout the week, but aside from a few clouds, it's going to be a good one.

2. BANGOR SAYS THEY'RE UNPREPARED FOR ASYLUM SEEKERS

Bangor is expecting an influx of asylum seekers to head north from Portland. City officials say they can provide a short term solution, but they won't have room to house the migrants permanently.

3. HELMET LAWS DEBATE

Recent motorcycle crashes have sparked debates about whether riders should be required to wear helmets. Right now in Maine, the only people who have to wear helmets are passengers who are under 18, people who are driving with a learner's permit, and those who have been driving for less than a year.

4. REAL ID CARDS NOW AVAILABLE IN MAINE

You can now get a real ID in Maine. You'll need to bring a few identity documents with you to get a real ID, like a passport or birth certificate, plus two forms of proof of residency. The basic driver's license will cost $55. There's still some time, though, you aren't required to have a real ID until October 2020.

5. COST OF PORTLAND TRASH BAGS RISES

The purple Portland trash bags cost more now. The 15-gallon bags now cost $1.50 each and the 30-gallon bags are three dollars each. The city says the price increase will help cover "tipping fees" for the group that processes trash and recycling.