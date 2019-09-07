CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. GORGEOUS SUMMER DAY AHEAD OF US

Heading to the beach today? Good call! It's going to be a hot one.

2. FORMER MAINE HOUSE NOM. CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER

A former nominee for a seat in the Maine house has been charged with attempted murder. Maine State Police say Christopher Hallowell of Bath shot one of his relatives in the town of Shirley. The victim is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

3. PORTLAND JETPORT FIRE; NO FLIGHT DELAYS

NCM

Officials are investigating a fire that started in a dumpster outside the baggage claim area at the Portland Jetport. The fire caused some structural damage to an awning, but apparently, no one was injured and no flights were delayed.

4. DISNEY'S TOY STORY TOY CALLED "FORKY" RECALLED

Disney is recalling its 11-inch Forky plush toy because it can pose a choking hazard.

CPSC

Disney is recalling a plush toy sold recently at stores, theme-parks and online. The company says the toy "Forky," based on a character from the new "Toy Story" movie, has eyes that can detach and pose a choking hazard to young children. The toy can be returned for a refund.

5. 12-YEAR-OLD IN MAINE AMATEUR GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

12-year-old Kellen Adickes of bristol tees off this morning at the 100th Maine Amateur Golf Championship. Possibly one of the youngest players ever to qualify, Adickes says he started playing when he was four.