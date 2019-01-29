CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. WHO ORDERED THE STORM? DO YOU THINK THIS IS FUNNY?

We're seeing some bitter temperatures ahead of an incoming snowstorm. The snow is expecting to start sweeping in the late afternoon on Tuesday and trickle into Wednesday. Heads up for the morning commute on Wednesday, it's going to be cold, snowy, and icy.

2. POTENTIALLY PUTTING THE POWER IN THE HANDS OF MAINERS

A new proposal in our state could put the power in the hands of the consumers when it comes to energy. Maine lawmaker, Rep. Seth Berry, is proposing to create a consumer-owned electricity utility, which would essentially take over CMP and Emera Maine.

3. MAINE CDC PUSHES FOR RADON TESTING IN HOMES OR BUSINESSES

The Maine CDC is putting out the call to get your home or business tested for radon. Radon is colorless, odorless, and radioactive. It's found at high levels in homes and buildings in 12 of Maine's 16 counties. But you wouldn't know radon is there unless you test for it.

4. TAX SEASON: KEEPING AN EYE OUT FOR SCAMMERS

Tax season is upon us, which means it's time to get all of your paperwork in order but keep aware of tax scammers. Tax identify theft usually happens when someone files a fraudulent tax return under a stolen social security number. Experts say encrypt your electronic files and hang up on anyone demanding personal info over the phone.

5. 53 FOR 53: KENNEBUNK MAN ATTENDS EVERY SUPER BOWL

Don Crisman of Maine has been to every single Super Bowl, and as a lifelong Patriots fan, these games have become more and more special for the 82-year-old. He remembers the $12 ticket for Super Bowl I. His Kennebunk home is now a treasure trove of football paraphernalia and his mind an encyclopedia.